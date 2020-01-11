UNSC votes to extend Syria's cross-border aid on January 11, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:58s - Published UNSC votes to extend Syria's cross-border aid The United Nations Security Council agrees to extend its Syria aid programme - but with big cuts.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jaren Hausknecht The United Nations Security Council agrees to extend its Syria aid programme - but with big cuts. https://t.co/p4sbM1IZW6 #cherribi 1 week ago