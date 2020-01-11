Expert Picks—The Safest Airlines In 2020

AirlineRatings announced their picks for the world's top 20 safest airlines in 2020.

Curated with the help of industry professionals, their selections are not only based on crashes and accidents, but also "safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft." US carriers accounted for only two of the twenty entries on the list.

Asian-Pacific, Middle Eastern and European carriers dominated the list.

Some of the AirlineRatings top 20 safest airlines include: 1.

Virgin Atlantic Airways 2.