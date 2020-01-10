Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland parliament sits at Stormont after three years of deadlock

Northern Ireland's parliament at Stormont sat for the first time in three years on Saturday after Irish nationalists and British unionists agreed a deal.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland parliament at Stormont to return after three years of deadlock

1
euronews - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsSeattle Times


N Ireland parties return to stalled parliament

Sinn Féin and the DUP back a deal to restart the devolved government after three years of deadlock.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive [Video]Sinn Fein green light to powersharing paves way for new executive

Powersharing is set to return to Northern Ireland after Sinn Fein joined the DUP leadership in backing a deal to re-enter devolved government together. Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald said a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Northern Ireland's Government To Return Three Years After It Collapsed [Video]Northern Ireland's Government To Return Three Years After It Collapsed

Northern Ireland's Government To Return Three Years After It Collapsed

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.