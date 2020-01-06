Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Off Quake-Stunned Puerto Rico

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island's southern coast where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto RicoWatch VideoPuerto Rico is recovering after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the island early this...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •cbs4.comReutersNew Zealand HeraldDenver PostUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBS 2


Puerto Rico earthquake caught on camera

A camera was rolling in a sound recording booth when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Clarksville woman witnesses massive Puerto Rico earthquake [Video]Clarksville woman witnesses massive Puerto Rico earthquake

A Middle Tennessee woman is heartbroken after witnessing destruction caused by a massive earthquake in Puerto Rico.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:52Published

Maria Gubnitsky: Red Cross volunteer says she arrived in Puerto Rico just hours before aftershock [Video]Maria Gubnitsky: Red Cross volunteer says she arrived in Puerto Rico just hours before aftershock

Local volunteers with the Red Cross landed in Puerto Rico less than two hours before Friday’s aftershock. It was a nearly immediate reminder of what they are there to do.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.