Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning.

Gizmodo reports it was one of three powerful shocks to wrack the island recently following weeks of smaller quakes.

The shake further exacerbated the devastating effects left from Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

It was the strongest the area’s felt in nearly a century.

Saturday’s quake hit around 9 a.m.

Off the island’s southern coast, leaving roughly 5,000 customers without power.
Magnitude 6 shock rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News



MariaMNegronRiv

Maria M. Negrón RT @JohnLeguizamo: This morning a 6.0 earthquake just hit Puerto Rico. Again. 950 so far in 2020. The worst quake –a magnitude 6.4 that str… 17 seconds ago

veggie64_leslie

Nurse Ratched RT @Gizmodo: Puerto Rico struck by 5.9-magnitude shock amid a week of devastating seismic activity. https://t.co/iZlqh0DHhx https://t.co/TC… 47 seconds ago

ryl5858

PBWF2013 RT @USGS: A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Puerto Rico on January 7, 2020, at 4:24 am local time. Over the past several weeks, hundreds of… 3 minutes ago

amaplicab11

🎄Allan Aplicano🎄 RT @FoundBB: #PuertoRico was struck by another high-magnitude aftershock today in what scientists are calling an "earthquake swarm" in the… 5 minutes ago

FelthauserJayne

Jayne Felthauser RT @NPR: Thousands of people in Puerto Rico still don't have permanent shelter, three days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the isla… 9 minutes ago

polaudan

truth freeze Puerto Rico Struck by 5.9-Magnitude Shock https://t.co/cAaZIaL136 via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

rafaelvelez311

Rafael Velez RT @MariettaDaviz: A Magnitude 6.6 earthquake has just struck off the south coast of Puerto Rico. It was the strongest quake yet in a week… 21 minutes ago

DamienMcKenna

Damien McKenna RT @TheLoveBel0w: The news of Puerto Rico's earthquake was drowned out by all the warmongering, but they still need our help. Here's a list… 23 minutes ago


Puerto Rico Hit With Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Hit With Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake

Puerto Rico was hit with an earthquake Saturday, just days after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude quake on Tuesday.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published

5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes [Video]5.9 Magnitude Aftershock Hits Puerto Rico After Week Of Earthquakes

It knocked out power for around 5,000 people.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

