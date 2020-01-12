Global  

Teenager discovers planet during summer internship

NASA recently announced the discovery of a new planet by a teenage summer intern only on the job for three days.

Conway G.

Gittens has a look at his discovery.
A budding teenage astronomer will have a impressive addition to his college application after discovering a planet during his summer internship with NASA.

After only three days on the job - Wolf Cukier - saw what was an anomaly, which ultimately turned out to be an unknown planet -now given the name: "TOI 1338 b." NASA recently released animation of the newly discovered planet orbiting two stars, which makes it even more special since most planets orbit only one star.

"TOI 1338 b" is nearly the size of Saturn an almost seven times larger than Earth.

The youngster has already co-authored a paper about the planet with his mentors.




