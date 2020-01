PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee | OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:30s - Published PM Modi in West Bengal: renames Kolkata Port Trust after Shyama Prasad Mukherjee | OneIndia News OUTGOING INDIAN ENVOY MEETS TRUMP AT WHITE HOUSE, PM MODI RENAMES KOLKATA PORT TRUST AFTER SHYAMA PRASAD MUKHERJEE , PM MODI ON A 2-DAY VISIT TO WEST BENGAL, DELHI POLICE SERVES NOTICE TO 9 STUDENTS IN JNU VIOLENCE CASE, DECORATED J&K COP CAUGHT WITH HIZBUL TERRORISTS ON WAY TO DELHI, AMIT SHAH HITS OUT AT OPPOSITION OVER CAA, CONG PRESIDENT SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT OVER CAA, PROTESTS IN TEHRAN OVER SHOOTING DOWN UKRAINIAN PLANE, HARMANPREET KAUR WILL LEAD INDIA AT ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP, ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP: RICHA GHOSH THE ONLY NEW FACE IN THE TEAM, SHAFALI VERMA ALSO IN ICC WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD AND OTHER NEWS 0

