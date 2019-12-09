Global  

Reese Witherspoon Receives Surprise Gift From Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Reese Witherspoon Receives Surprise Gift From Jay-Z and Beyoncé

'The Morning Show' actor revealed that she received an unexpected gift from the power couple after a run-in during Sunday's Golden Globes.

I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace of Spades champagne, Reese Witherspoon, via Instagram.

It says, 'More water from Jay & Bey.', Reese Witherspoon, via Instagram.

Witherspoon and her mother, Betty, popped the bottle of champagne before noon.

It’s 11:30 (a.m.) and we are drinking champagne, Reese Witherspoon, via Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston unknowingly ignited a viral meme when she revealed that Witherspoon asked the couple for a glass of champagne after their table ran out of water at the Golden Globes
