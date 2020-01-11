Global  

Iran Cites Human Error In Shooting Down Of Ukrainian Jetliner

Iran Cites Human Error In Shooting Down Of Ukrainian JetlinerCBS4's Kenneth Craig shares the latest details.
Recent related news from verified sources

Iran admits responsibility in shootdown of Ukrainian jetliner

After days of denials, and under mounting international pressure, the Iranian government now says its...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


Ukrainian aircraft was brought down in Iran due to human error: Iran state TV

A Ukrainian aircraft which crashed earlier this week in Iran had flown close to a sensitive military...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaWorldNewsSifyMENAFN.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error' [Video]Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error'

Iran now admits it shot down a Ukrainian airlines passenger jet over Tehran; Kenneth Craig reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet [Video]'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:53Published

