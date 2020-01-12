Global  

Thornberry calls for 'calm' following UK ambassador arrest

Emily Thornberry has described the detention of the UK ambassador to Iran as "appalling" and "illegal" after he was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran.

The shadow foreign secretary said it was important that "people calm down and that people are able to make sensible and proper decisions." Report by Jonesia.

