Thornberry calls for 'calm' following UK ambassador arrest

Emily Thornberry has described the detention of the UK ambassador to Iran as "appalling" and "illegal" after he was arrested during anti-government protests in Tehran.

The shadow foreign secretary said it was important that "people calm down and that people are able to make sensible and proper decisions." Report by Jonesia.

