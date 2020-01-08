Portuguese Goncalves dies after crash in Dakar Rally

Portuguese motorcycle rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a fall in the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

Organizers said they received an alert on Sunday (January 12) morning and dispatched a medical helicopter - finding the 40-year-old unconscious having gone into a cardiac arrest.

After efforts to revive him at the scene, Goncalves was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hero Motorsports entrant was taking part in his 13th Dakar Rally since making his debut in 2006 and had finished in the top ten four times.

Goncalves is the first competitor to die in the grueling endurance event since 2015.

Organizers extended their condolences to his friends and family.