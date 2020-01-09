Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser

Out of retirement and back onto the field: Australia's cricket icons will dust off their bats next month for a good cause.

Cricket legends Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting will be among those taking part in the 'Bushfire Cricket Bash' - with all profits going to the Red Cross, disaster relief and recovery fund.

Warne says there's also plans to bring in an array of stars from TV, film and music to join the historic match.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER AUSTRALIAN CRICKETER SHANE WARNE, SAYING: "Look, I think everyone has come together, everyone is trying to do their bit.

I think the images that we have all seen has touched people around the world and we all, everyone is just trying to do their bit, so it is great that Cricket Australia has got behind this and pulling together quite quickly." The former Australian captain earlier auctioned his prized "baggy green" cap, which raised more than A$1 million ($686,000) for the bushfire relief effort.