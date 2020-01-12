Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Kimia Alizadeh, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wrote on social media that she had left Iran after growing tired of being used as a propaganda tool.

David Doyle reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects

Iran's only female Olympic medallist says she has defected, writing on social media that she had left her homeland after growing tired of being used by authorities as a propaganda tool.

Taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, implied in an Instagram post that she had moved to Europe writing that no one had invited her there and she had not been given a "tempting offer".

"But I accept the pain and hardship of homesickness" she said, "because I didn't want to be part of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery." She wrote on an account she has used for some time, but it was not immediately possible to verify her location.

Alizadeh said the Islamic Republic's authorities had attributed her success to their management and the fact that she wore the Islamic veil, which is obligatory in Iran.

Iran's semi-official ISNA new agency reported the country's deputy sports minister as saying he had not read the post, but that as far as he knows Alizadeh had always wanted to continue her studies in physiotherapy.

Alizadeh is the third top Iranian sports person to stop representing the country in recent months.



Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects condemning country's oppression of women

Kimia Alizadeh, a taekwondo bronze medallist, says authorities used her success as a propaganda tool.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBC.caTelegraph.co.ukJapan TodayIndependentTIMEHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

cnevarez

cnevarez RT @Imamofpeace: Iran's only female Olympic medallist reportedly defects. She was praised personally by @Khamenei_ir in the past. Now she… 6 seconds ago

WeaponOutfitter

WeaponOutfitters.com RT @ReutersUS: Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected https://t.co/zTzGPce32L https://t.co/ZxbkGybwxx 6 seconds ago

TheCoffeeLvr

LaMar⭐MAGA RT @CattHarmony: I applaud Kimia Alizadeh's courage to stand up against tyrants. She called out oppression & hypocrisy of Iranian regime: "… 11 seconds ago

Sir_Ungogo

Esah Ungogo RT @TIME: Iran's only female Olympic medalist, Kimia Alizadeh, defects from Islamic republic https://t.co/CcTpAXu1Fj 12 seconds ago

BRuiz_Bejarano

Dr. Barbara Ruiz-Bejarano BBC News - Kimia Alizadeh: Iran's only female Olympic medallist defects https://t.co/3CDXJoWrbS 12 seconds ago

Ts2102

Trs🌊 RT @AP: Iran's only female Olympic medalist says she has defected. Taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh says she is "one of the millions of opp… 17 seconds ago

GeorgeKakayor

Omagbemi RT @Independent: Iran's only female olympic medallist says she has defected https://t.co/GvX9HZ7aId 24 seconds ago

Rajean57

Rajean Marlowe🎥🎬☕🌟🌟🌟 12/21/2012 😉💥 RT @Boyd_2650: 🔥Is this the beginning of the end for Iran’s oppressive control over its freedom-seeking people?🔥Olympic medalist Kimia Aliz… 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.