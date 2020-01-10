Global  

Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory.

According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic.

Williams said she would donate all her prize money to Australian bushfire relief funds.

While she had one victory she lost the double final with partner Caroline Wozniacki.

The two were beaten by American duo Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend 6-4 6-4.
Serena Williams Gets First Singles Tournament Win in Three Years

No. 10-ranked Williams beat fellow American Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 6-4, on Sunday in New Zealand.
NYTimes.com - Published

Williams and Wozniacki reach Auckland semifinals

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Top-seed Serena Williams struggled with a swirling breeze before...
Seattle Times - Published


