Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani

Defense Secretary Mark Esper admits to not seeing specific evidence regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies.

He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani.

According to Business Insider, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper doubled down on Trump’s claims. While Esper said he “didn’t see” evidence of Soleimani planning the attacks, he believed there was a possibility.

Esper said he “deployed thousands of American paratroopers to the Middle East to reinforce our embassy in Baghdad.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon chief says no specific evidence Iran was plotting to attack four U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see specific evidence from intelligence...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Secretary of defense insists U.S. will not pull out of Iraq

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the U.S. has no plans to pull American troops out of Iraq. Iraq’s...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

carchase

carchase RT @rgoodlaw: What an astoundingly embarrassing “defense” of President Trump’s claim of bomb threats to four embassies. “What the Presiden… 2 seconds ago

spacetimeltd

#Bernie#FreeJulian#Extinction#DitchMitch#M4A RT @jilevin: Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he 'didn't see' hard evidence for embassies threat claim https://t.co/U6mxNktbsV https://t.c… 5 seconds ago

Lolasmom88

Sally Licht RT @RobertCooper58: Although Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended Trump’s order to assassinate Soleimani, he admitted that he “didn’t see”… 14 seconds ago

BurgyBernice

Ben Burgy RT @thehill: Question: "Was there specific intelligence that [Soleimani] was planning to attack four U.S. embassies? Did you see any intell… 16 seconds ago

catdomino

Dee Gabriella RT @AP_Politics: Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he has seen no hard evidence that four American embassies were under threat of attack by… 16 seconds ago

nativecolorado5

Colorado Resists RT @Hope012015: The defense secretary defended Trump's order to kill Iran military leader Qassem Soleimani but couldn't back up the preside… 20 seconds ago

RJ80781073

RJ RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he didn't see any specific evidence that Iran had planned to attack 4 America… 23 seconds ago

oceanviewmom

Debbie Whaley 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump’s day so far: - Tweets about the “Hose Republicans” - Oh they’re hosed alright - Defense Secretary Mark Esp… 27 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies [Video]Esper: 'I didn't see' specific Iranian threat to U.S. embassies

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday said he did not see a specific Iranian plot to attack American embassies in Baghdad or elsewhere before the administration decided to kill an Iranian..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani [Video]Defense Secretary Mark Esper Admits To Not Seeing Specific Evidence Regarding Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump claimed there was a threat on multiple embassies. He reacted to that threat by ordering the killing of former Iraninan Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.