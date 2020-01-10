Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Bringing the Series to Life

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:47s - Published < > Embed
Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Bringing the Series to Life

Stephen King's The Outsider on HBO - Bringing the Series to Life

It's time to go behind the scenes of the HBO miniseries Stephen King's The Outsider starring Jason Bateman, Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vazquez, Jeremy Bobb and Marc Menchaca!

Release Date: January 12, 2020 on HBO The Outsider is an HBO miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

It was ordered to series on December 3, 2018, after being optioned as a miniseries by Media Rights Capital in summer 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Variety

Variety #TheOutsider showrunner on Stephen King's influence on the adaptation: "My job is to make Holly as compelling as po… https://t.co/NuTqEb1zZR 39 seconds ago

joelewisgod

john louis gale RT @HBO: Get comfy. Stephen King's The Outsider premieres tonight. https://t.co/WtDfVWKwkS 1 minute ago

primetimercom

Primetimer Will a new Stephen King adaptation be HBO's next big hit? @jadebudowski has everything you need to know about 'The… https://t.co/Rp5HWwaR8C 4 minutes ago

karnes68

Michael Karnes I read the novel last year. This is a police procedural... as only Stephen King can do. — watching The Outsider 4 minutes ago

Insureteck

Insureteck The Outsider Review: HBO's Stephen King Adaptation Is a Chilling Blend of Crime and Horror Can you believe it's b… https://t.co/kMpyv4Hs8N 6 minutes ago

MinnesotaMunn

Jeff Münneke RT @TheOutsiderHBO: Fear has many faces. Based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King, The Outsider 2-episode premiere event starts ton… 6 minutes ago

henrytcasey

Henry T. Casey I was supposed to review The Outsider E01,02 but alas - time did not allow. So what I’ll say: it fucks. Stephen King * True Detective 7 minutes ago

DEvanAltman

Evan Altman Ooh, The Outsider premieres tonight in HBO! Yass, one of my favorite Stephen King books in a long time. 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO [Video]'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO [Video]'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics. HBO's "The Outsider" is bucking those odds by delivering a taut thriller with echoes of "The Night Of'. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.