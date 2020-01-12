Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here.” According to Reuters, protesters demand that Iran’s leader quit after the incident.

Many of them were seen outside universities in Tehran and marching in Tehran’s Azadi Square.

Trump tweeted: “To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.

Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching.”