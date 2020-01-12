Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Protesters demand Iran's leaders quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner.

A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right here.” According to Reuters, protesters demand that Iran’s leader quit after the incident.

Many of them were seen outside universities in Tehran and marching in Tehran’s Azadi Square.

Trump tweeted: “To the leaders of Iran - DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS.

Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit [Video]Protesters Demand Iran's Leaders Quit

Protests across Iran continued after the military admitted it had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner. A group of protesters said: “They are lying that our enemy is America, our enemy is right..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.