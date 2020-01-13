Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:36s - Published Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame Jimmy Johnson — the man who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s — has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this