Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame

Former Dallas Cowboys Coach Jimmy Johnson Elected To Hall Of Fame

Jimmy Johnson — the man who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s — has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson into Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s, has been...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Denver Post


Troy Aikman on Jimmy Johnson being voted into HOF: ‘He’s gonna look real good in gold’

Troy Aikman on Jimmy Johnson being voted into HOF: ‘He’s gonna look real good in gold’Former Dallas Cowboys legendary quarterback and FOX Sports analyst Troy Aikman explained why it was...
FOX Sports - Published


Jimmy Johnson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]Jimmy Johnson Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jimmy Johnson is elected as the 328th member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:27Published

CBS 11's Bill Jones Sits Down With New Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy [Video]CBS 11's Bill Jones Sits Down With New Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

CBS 11's Bill Jones sits down with new Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 05:24Published

