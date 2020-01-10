Chiefs fans react with 'high emotions' to win over Texans

Several dozen Kansas City Chiefs fans watched tonight’s AFC Divisional game against the Houston Texans on the giant screen in the Power and Light District.

Andres Gutierrez #ChiefsKingdom packed the bars at @KCPLDistrict & @KCLiveBlock . The district is expected to be busy again next Sund… https://t.co/s6datMYoZN 57 minutes ago

41 Action News RT @AFGutierrez : #ChiefsKingdom packed the bars at @KCPLDistrict & @KCLiveBlock . The district is expected to be busy again next Sunday, whe… 54 minutes ago