Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward

Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward

Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward

Visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.
Iran agrees to de-escalation as 'only solution' to rising tension in Middle East

Tehran [Iran], Jan 13 (ANI): Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Iran's President Hassan...
Sify - Published


