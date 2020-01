Suspect killing dogs in Lehigh Acres 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:38s - Published Crime Stoppers says a man in Lehigh Acres is poisoning dogs to death. Crime Stoppers says a man in Lehigh Acres is poisoning dogs to death. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

Suspect killing dogs in Lehigh Acres THREAT TO KILL... AND A COUNT OFATTEMPTING TO CONDUCT A MASSSHOOTING.LEE COUNTY DEPUTIES ARE ON THELOOKOUT FOR A MAN THEY SAY ISKILLING PEOPLE’S DOGS IN LEHIGHACRES.ACCORDING TO CRIME STOPPERS...THE MAN HAS KILLED THREE DOGS SOFAR.INVESTIGATORS SAY THEY THIHE’S PUTTING ANTIFREEZE INTO DOGFOOD CANS.THEY SAY HE IS EITHER PUTTING ITIN FRONT OF PEOPLE’S HOUSES,NEAR WHERE YOUR PETS CAN GET IT,OR FEEDING IT TO DOGS WHO HAVEGOTTEN OUT OF THEIR HOMES.DEPUTIES SAY THEIR SUSPECT IS ALIGHT-SKINNED MAN... BETWEENFIVE-EIGHT AND FIVE-NINE... WITHA CLOSELY TRIMMED BEARD.THEY SAY HE ALSO DRIVES A NEWER,DARK-GREEN COR





You Might Like

Tweets about this