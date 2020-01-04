Jessica Henwick faced gruelling Star Wars audition for Rey

'Star Wars' actress Jessica Henwickwas "a mess" after spending six months auditioning for the role of Rey before the character eventually went to Daisy Ridley .



Recent related videos from verified sources 'Underwater' Screening: Jessica Henwick Jessica Henwick talks about the suit she had to wear on the movie set. Credit: Movie Trailer News Duration: 01:24Published 5 days ago Underwater with Kristen Stewart - Behind the Scenes It's time to go behind the scenes of Underwater starring Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr.! Release Date: January 10,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 03:50Published 1 week ago