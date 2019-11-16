Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires

Bezos Donating To Help Australian Wild Fires

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to donate to help the Australian wildfires.

Bezos took to Instagram Saturday night.

He announced Amazon will donate $690, 000 USD or $1-million Australian to help Australia recover.

The fires began on late September 2019.

The infernos have claimed over 25 million acres of Australian land.

The fires have also killed nearly 1 billion animals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Canadians get busy making pouches, nests, wraps for Australian wildlife hurt by fires

Thousands of Canadians are knitting, crocheting and sewing items for wild animals displaced by...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bushfires continue to burn across Australia's east coast [Video]Bushfires continue to burn across Australia's east coast

Dozens of wild fires burned across Australia's east coast on Saturday as firefighters scrambled to shore up defenses ahead of hotter weather expected next week.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.