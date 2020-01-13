Bus in China drops into sinkhole as passengers were boarding

A bus in northwestern China dropped into a sinkhole as passengers were boarding the vehicle.

The video, filmed in the city of Xining in Qinghai Province on January 13, shows the road suddenly collapsing, swallowing the bus when it was picking up passengers at a stop.

A ball of fire and the smoke can be seen bursting out of the huge sinkhole.

The gas, electricity and water were shut down immediately to ensure the rescue work could start after the incident happened.

13 injured people have been sent to hospital for treatment and no one is in life-threatening condition.

Two people are still missing and the search and rescue work is underway.