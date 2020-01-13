Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Waves crash into Ayrshire coastline as Storm Brendan blows across Scotland

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Waves crash into Ayrshire coastline as Storm Brendan blows across Scotland

Waves crash into Ayrshire coastline as Storm Brendan blows across Scotland

Storm Brendan impacts Ayrshire, Scotland as high tides boosted by strong winds batter the coastline on Monday (January 13).

Parts of the UK have been hit by winds of up to 80mph.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.