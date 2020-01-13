Waves crash into Ayrshire coastline as Storm Brendan blows across Scotland 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:06s - Published Waves crash into Ayrshire coastline as Storm Brendan blows across Scotland Storm Brendan impacts Ayrshire, Scotland as high tides boosted by strong winds batter the coastline on Monday (January 13). Parts of the UK have been hit by winds of up to 80mph. 0

