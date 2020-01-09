Global  

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Failing to qualify for the next presidential debate, Sen.

Cory Booker announced Monday that he will end his campaign.
US Senator Cory Booker ends 2020 presidential bid

Booker's exit from the race to to be the Democratic nominee in 2020 comes amid lagging polls and...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Cory Booker Defends Elizabeth Warren From Internet Mockery of Her Dance Moves

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Mediaite - Published


Craybo23

Lord Kraybo RT @inthecopa: Spartacus ends presidential bid. 🤣😂😅 https://t.co/wCcDpYSxEl 8 seconds ago

sagcan7487

E’niale RT @CraigRozniecki: "Cory Booker ends 2020 presidential campaign – live updates" - https://t.co/6nLefsI5jm 8 seconds ago

NadineCleberg

Nadine Cleberg RT @AP: BREAKING: Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles. Follow AP's complete election c… 11 seconds ago

Yahoo

Yahoo Cory Booker drops out: 'I've made the hard decision to suspend my campaign for president' https://t.co/P8d0ax26eF 18 seconds ago

macrojo3

Mac, MSIT RT @trainman_lover: OH....LET ME BE FIRST TO SHARE THIS, PLEASE 🙏😂🤣 Bye, Sparticus 😂 'It’s with a full heart that I share this news': Cory… 19 seconds ago

wingeds

Timothy Cronen He needs to stay in the Senate as should the other candidates who are sitting Senators. 'It’s with a full heart tha… https://t.co/iaPd2D87d1 20 seconds ago

UNFspinnaker

UNF Spinnaker U.S. Senator Cory Booker suspended his campaign for Democratic Presidential nominee in an open letter on Jan. 13. https://t.co/2RGEVWSmZ9 37 seconds ago

tcorral1256

theresa is in the SQUAD! RT @fred_guttenberg: Very sad to see this @CoryBooker. You ran a classy, dignified, civilized campaign with substantive ideas on big probl… 48 seconds ago


Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On Jan. 13, Democratic candidate Cory Booker announced his departure from the presidential race. The announcement comes on the eve of the latest..

Duration: 01:25Published

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Bid For President [Video]Cory Booker Ends 2020 Bid For President

Booker says he has faith in what can be accomplished in the future.

Duration: 00:14Published

