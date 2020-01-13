Global  

Ford's China sales drop 26%

Ford's China sales drop 26%

Ford's China sales drop 26%

Ford&apos;s vehicles sales in China fell for the third straight year, down 26% in 2019.

As Fred Katayama reports, that&apos;s less than half of what it sold in 2016.
