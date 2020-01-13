Global  

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Suspends His Presidential Campaign

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Suspends His Presidential Campaign

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker Suspends His Presidential Campaign

Senator Amy Klobuchar will participate in the next Democratic debate on Tuesday, along with Tom Steyer, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg and Biden (1:05).

Campaign 2020: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Ends Presidential Bid

The U.S. senator and former Newark mayor shared the news “with a full heart” this morning on...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca CBS News WorldNews NYTimes.com Mediaite


Fans Mourn 'First Lady Rosario Dawson' Dream After Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Cory Booker has officially dropped out of the presidential race and fans are upset that his...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mediaite NYTimes.com



amNewYork

amNewYork New Jersey Senator Cory Booker is officially pulling out of the 2020 presidential race. https://t.co/ScgcdBEDNP 5 minutes ago

kakapotrainer

The 💜 Mela 🖤 Experience 🐈 RT @ellle_em: I am from New Jersey. Cory Booker is my senator. I have a whole list of issues with him, with the political alliances he made… 11 minutes ago

AmBeautifulShow

CricketDiane RT @TheAtlantic: Cory Booker is out of the 2020 presidential election. "The New Jersey senator’s struggle to define himself, especially aga… 13 minutes ago

kmccoy1019

Karen Mccoy RT @nbcwashington: Cory Booker, the Democratic U.S. senator from New Jersey, ended his campaign for president. https://t.co/8HRcVjyZbB 17 minutes ago

ellle_em

Elle Maruska (they/them) I am from New Jersey. Cory Booker is my senator. I have a whole list of issues with him, with the political allianc… https://t.co/wfbEy84ncg 19 minutes ago

MC_Mad_Man

🇺🇸t̸e̸r̸r̸y̸🇺🇸 RT @RudySotelo13: Finally, We can start to say #BookerGone let’s make sure that ⁦@NewDayForNJ⁩ & Tricia Flanagan becomes the first female… 21 minutes ago

Reptilian_Volt

KingDoge RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Cory Booker ended his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. The New Jersey senator was unable to catc… 21 minutes ago

RichardIrmi

RickM RT @TheEconomist: Cory Booker has dropped out of the Democratic primary race after failing to qualify for a debate for the second time. The… 28 minutes ago


Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race [Video]Cory Booker quits Democratic presidential primary race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, ended his White House campaign on Monday. Zachary Goelman..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published

Trump Mocks Cory Booker's Exit: 'I Can Rest Easy Tonight' [Video]Trump Mocks Cory Booker's Exit: 'I Can Rest Easy Tonight'

President Trump mocked Cory Booker's exit.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published

