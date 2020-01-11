Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WEB EXTRA: Vegetable Drop

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Vegetable Drop

WEB EXTRA: Vegetable Drop

Wildlife officials came to the aid of endangered wallabies in wildfire-affected areas of New South Wales, Australia over the weekend.

Crews from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service dropped carrots and sweet potatoes into Wollemi National Park.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Miami Beach Police-Involved Shooting Caught On Camera [Video]WEB EXTRA: Miami Beach Police-Involved Shooting Caught On Camera

Police first tased the suspect before rushing in to detain him. As they tried to detain him, the suspect reportedly stabbed an officer, leading fellow police officers to fire on the man.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published

WEB EXTRA: Pembroke Pines Officer Coaxes Snake Out Of Driver's Air Vent [Video]WEB EXTRA: Pembroke Pines Officer Coaxes Snake Out Of Driver's Air Vent

Pembroke Pines Police officer Patrick Pagliali recovers rat snake from air vents of a woman’s car.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.