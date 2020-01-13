Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:29s - Published Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada Queen Elizabeth II agreed Monday to grant Prince Harry and his wife Meghan their wish for a more independent life, allowing them to move part-time to Canada while remaining firmly in the House of Windsor.

