Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

In a remarkable break with tradition, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can go their own way.

After holding an emergency meeting with her grandson Monday, Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to the couple's desire to step back as senior members of the royal family and live part-time in North America.

In a statement, the 93-year-old monarch said, "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family.... Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family." And so apparently ends the latest - and one of the most astonishing - episodes among Britain's royal family.

The crisis was triggered when Harry and his American actress-wife Meghan blindsided the Queen - and the world - with an Instagram post that said they would carve out a "progressive" new role within the family, partially raising their young son Archie an ocean away and working toward being financially independent.

Buckingham Palace scrambled, quickly issuing a counter-statement that essentially said hold on - these things are complicated.

The Queen then summoned Harry, his father Prince Charles and his older brother William for a family pow-wow - with Meghan said to have weighed in on the phone from Canada.

In the end, Harry and Meghan appear to have gotten their way and their exit - or "Megxit" as some have playfully called it - will soon be set into motion.

In fact, sooner than later.

Although the Queen acknowledged that, "these are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is more work to be done," she said she has asked for final decisions about the couple's new course in life to be reached in the coming days.



Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth holds emergency meeting to discuss Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth is presiding Monday over an unprecedented meeting of royal family members amid the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSifyE! OnlineReutersReuters IndiaNewsdayWest Briton


Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal split: Queen's clues about Sussexes' future

Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal split: Queen's clues about Sussexes' futureFollowing today's unprecedented Royal Family summit at Sandringham to thrash out the way forward to...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Holds Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle [Video]Queen Elizabeth Holds Meeting With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

ET Canada has the latest on the showdown at Sandringham where Queen Elizabeth II summoned the three princes - Charles, William, and Harry - along with Meghan Markle on the phone from Canada, to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published

Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'Period of Transition' | THR News [Video]Queen Elizabeth Supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Period of Transition" | THR News

The British monarch says she supports the decision of the couple to step down as senior royals, adding that they'll live between the U.K. and Canada.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.