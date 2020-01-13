Police seek suspect who shot at officer in North College Hill

THERE ARE TWO SCENES.

THEFIRST ONE STARTED ON DALLASWHERE THE SHOT WAS FIRED AT ANORTH HILL OFFICER AND THENHERE AT GOODMAN AND SAVANNAH.THEY SEARCHED HOUSES FOR THESUSPECT.

RIGHT NOW THAT PERSONIS STILL ON THE LOOSE.(KEVIN SHORT-LIVES NEARBY)"I've only been living herefor about 11 months, 12months, I have never seenanything like that."KEVINSHORT ALONG WITH HIS NEIGHBORSFOUND THEIR STREET LINED WITHPOLICE CARS AFTER 10 MONDAYMORNING.NORTH COLLGE HILLPOLICE SAY SOMEONE CALLEDOFFICERS AFTER SEEING A PERSONIN A VACANT HOUSE ON DALLASAVENUE.

(CHIEF RYAN SCHRAND-NORTH COLLEGE HILL POLICE DEPT)"When they entered into theresidence and heard somebodydownstairs, they heard whatsounded like gunfire fromdownstairs coming theirdirection, so they backed outof the house."AN OFFICER WENTTO THE BACK OF THE HOUSE ANDTHE SUSPECT FIRED AT HER.(CHIEF RYAN SCHRAND- NORTHCOLLEGE HILL POLICE DEPT)"Shetook cover and noticed himrunning north bound throughthe alley."THAT'S HOW THESCENE MOVED TO GOODMAN ANDSAVANNAH AVENUE.

NEIGHBORSWERE CONFUSED.(ODELL SIMS-LIVES NEARBY)"I had no ideabecause I've never seen thismany police around here likethis and tape around thehouse."OFFICERS SEARCHED THEHOUSES NEAR THE INTERSECTIONAND THE SCHOOL ACROSS THESTREET WENT ON LOCKDOWN.OFFICERS DID BRING IN TWOPEOPLE FOR QUESTIONING BUTTHEIR SEARCH FOR THE SUSPECTIS STILL ON.(KEVIN SHORT-LIVESNEARBY)"There's a school rightup the street and forsomething like this to happenthis close to a schoolt'sjust sad."AND AS FOR THEOFFICER'S RESPONSE(CHIEF RYANSCHRAND- NORTH COLLEGE HILLPOLICE DEPT)"She didn't fireor return any rounds.

She justworried about taking cover anddid the right thing.

I thinkher tactics, her training, hercommon sense just kicked inand those things kept her safeand kept this from being awhole lot worse that itcould've been."THE OFFICER IS DOING JUSTFINE.

NORTH COLLGE HILL POLICEARE STILL GATHERING MOREINFORMATION TO FIND OUT WHODID THIS.

LIVE IN NORTHCOLLEGE HILL, RAVEN RICHARD,NINEON YOUR SIDE.