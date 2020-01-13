Global  

Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win

Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win

Renee Zellweger praised Judy Garland after Critics' Choice awards win

'Judy' actress Renee Zellweger heaped praise on Judy Garland's "legacy" as she picked up the Critics' Choice Award for bets actress.
