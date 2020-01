The Mexican Caribbean earned 11 total 2020 readers choice awards by scuba diving magazine readers, including top honors for best overall and advanced diving.Readers Choice, Readers Choice Awards, Cozumel, Mexico, Mexican Caribbean, Syn, Scuba Diving



