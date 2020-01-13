Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic
Weeks after the Denver City Council approved a 10-cent bag fee, which will go into effect on July 1, lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a bill that aims to repeal a decades-old law that prohibits local governments from banning the use or sale of specific types of plastic.
Anne: WHATEVER ENDS UP PASSINGLIKELY WON'T TAKE AFFECT UNTILAT LEAST NEXT YEAR.Tom: COLORADO LAWMAKERS SAY THEYDO NOT WANT TO BAN PLASTIC BAGSFAR AND WIDE.THEY WANT TO MAKE IT EASIER FORLOCAL CITIES AND TOWNS TO DO SO.
