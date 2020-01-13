Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:47s - Published Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic Weeks after the Denver City Council approved a 10-cent bag fee, which will go into effect on July 1, lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a bill that aims to repeal a decades-old law that prohibits local governments from banning the use or sale of specific types of plastic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic Anne: WHATEVER ENDS UP PASSINGLIKELY WON'T TAKE AFFECT UNTILAT LEAST NEXT YEAR.Tom: COLORADO LAWMAKERS SAY THEYDO NOT WANT TO BAN PLASTIC BAGSFAR AND WIDE.THEY WANT TO MAKE IT EASIER FORLOCAL CITIES AND TOWNS TO DO SO.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Denver7 News Weeks after the Denver City Council approved a 10-cent plastic- and paper-bag fee, lawmakers at Capitol have introd… https://t.co/CDT9synQpr 13 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Baltimore Mayor Young Signs 'The Bag Bill' Into Law The ban, which prohibits retailers from providing plastic bags to customers, will go into effect in 2021. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:17Published 23 hours ago