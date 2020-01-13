Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:47s - Published < > Embed
Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic

Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic

Weeks after the Denver City Council approved a 10-cent bag fee, which will go into effect on July 1, lawmakers at the state Capitol have introduced a bill that aims to repeal a decades-old law that prohibits local governments from banning the use or sale of specific types of plastic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Colo. bill aims to repeal decades-old law prohibiting municipalities from banning types of plastic

Anne: WHATEVER ENDS UP PASSINGLIKELY WON'T TAKE AFFECT UNTILAT LEAST NEXT YEAR.Tom: COLORADO LAWMAKERS SAY THEYDO NOT WANT TO BAN PLASTIC BAGSFAR AND WIDE.THEY WANT TO MAKE IT EASIER FORLOCAL CITIES AND TOWNS TO DO SO.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DenverChannel

Denver7 News Weeks after the Denver City Council approved a 10-cent plastic- and paper-bag fee, lawmakers at Capitol have introd… https://t.co/CDT9synQpr 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baltimore Mayor Young Signs 'The Bag Bill' Into Law [Video]Baltimore Mayor Young Signs 'The Bag Bill' Into Law

The ban, which prohibits retailers from providing plastic bags to customers, will go into effect in 2021.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.