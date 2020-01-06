Iranian students avoid stepping on U.S. flag

In videos shared with Reuters, students are seen carefully walking around an image of the US and Israeli flags on Sunday (January 12), painted on part of the pathway at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran.

The flags were first painted on Thursday (January 9) Days of protests have broken out on the streets of Iran after authorities admitted shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake.

Some of the passengers killed on the plane were Iranian students.

There were no survivors.