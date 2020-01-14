Global  

Nationwide NRC not needed, says Bihar CM Nitish amid Opposition protests

Nationwide NRC not needed, says Bihar CM Nitish amid Opposition protests



Bihar CM Nitish Kumar commented on the possibility of a pan-India NRC.

Nitish Kumar said that a nationwide NRC was not needed.

Kumar cited the statement of PM Modi regarding NRC to counter opposition.
