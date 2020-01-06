Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Make Their Decision

Last week, Peter Weber and Hannah Brown had a chance to chat at one of Peter's group dates, and it got emotional quickly, with Peter wanting to know if Hannah would join his season of The Bachelor.

This week, we pick back up with their intimate conversation, where Peter says 'I can't do this,' and decides that he needs to get back to his group of ladies.

From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.

