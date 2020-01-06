Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Make Their Decision

Global  

Last week, Peter Weber and Hannah Brown had a chance to chat at one of Peter's group dates, and it got emotional quickly, with Peter wanting to know if Hannah would join his season of The Bachelor.

This week, we pick back up with their intimate conversation, where Peter says 'I can't do this,' and decides that he needs to get back to his group of ladies.

From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
How Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Ended Their Emotional Bachelor Reunion

Anyone hoping for a big either romantic or dramatic conclusion to the Peter Weber and Hannah Brown...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizUSATODAY.com


What The Bachelor Star Peter Weber Learned from Hannah Brown

Peter Weber's got a lot to learn from Hannah Brown. Sure, she screwed up her season The Bachelorette...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



afrohnhoefer

alyssa RT @laurenzima: Peter Weber calls someone by two names when he likes them: Hannah Brown (was in love with her) Hannah Ann (first impressio… 24 minutes ago

laurenshae__

lauren ❁ RT @laurenzima: Hannah Brown showed up to Peter Weber's season and got a group date canceled i'm just saying #powerful #thebachelor 31 minutes ago

shellykend

Shelly Kendrick How Peter Weber and Hannah Brown Ended Their Emotional Bachelor Reunion https://t.co/lcDdq1uLhN https://t.co/IMuVaDybNM 2 hours ago

JennyLehmann33

Jeanine Lehmann @Sven_Banal Peter Weber Reacts to Hannah Brown's Emotional Return to the Bachelor | Full Interview 3 hours ago

BetaSeries_News

BetaSeries News ‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Peter Weber Moves on From Hannah Brown https://t.co/nAIAlerh6D https://t.co/RpCMJfRAjp 3 hours ago

JanelleSuris

Janelle Suris RT @people: The Bachelor: Peter Weber Lets Hannah Brown Go — and Calls Out One Contestant for 'Bullying' https://t.co/BdULAJjVMg 3 hours ago

ingrid_dammert

Ingrid Dammert Hannah Browns' an attention seeker https://t.co/xUJgUPtGFN 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @THR: "I couldn't have predicted it to go the way it did, but I can tell you that I'm very happy," says #TheBachelor's Peter Weber of hi… 3 hours ago


