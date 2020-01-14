Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela’ organised in Goa 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:21s - Published Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela’ organised in Goa Ahead of 72nd Army Day, ‘Know your Army Mela 2020’ was organised in Goa’s Panaji. The fair is a two day event from January 13 to 14. Military and pipe band display was held at the fair for spectators. 0

