Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Porndemic movie

Porndemic movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Porndemic movie

Porndemic movie

Porndemic movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: ‘Porndemic’ is the inside story of the 1998 HIV outbreak that tore through the Hollywood adult film industry told by the people who experienced it.

Using archival footage and exclusive, original interviews with such recognizable adult performers as Ron Jeremy, Ginger Lynn, Marc Wallice and Tricia Devereaux among other, ‘Porndemic’ is a gritty, yet intimate drama that takes us behind the scenes of the porn industry as it confronted a deadly disease which was a threat to it’s very existence.

Available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube Movies, Cable and Satellite On Demand on January 31st!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Claire1Divas

Claire Divas RT @Bunker15Films: #Porndemic the movie, coming soon to #iTunes + DVD. Yet no reviews. Are there 50 folks out there that want to read of r… 5 days ago

Bunker15Films

Bunker 15 Films #Porndemic the movie, coming soon to #iTunes + DVD. Yet no reviews. Are there 50 folks out there that want to read… https://t.co/3CxxMe3PkS 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.