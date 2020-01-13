Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Adam Sandler and De Niro

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Adam Sandler and De Niro

Oscar voters snub J.Lo, Adam Sandler and De Niro

Veteran actor Antonio Banderas lands his first nomination for the film &quot;Pain and Glory.&quot;
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Uncut Gems' Was Snubbed By the Oscars & Lots of Celebs Are Upset

The movie Uncut Gems and its star Adam Sandler were completely shut out of the Oscar nominations this...
Just Jared - Published

The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2020 Oscars nominations

After weeks of campaigning and strategizing, the Oscar nominations have finally been revealed. The...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarenWagg

Karen Wagg @OscarWGrut I stand corrected.. https://t.co/FAAfUiYohG ...in which case, very short sighted of Oscar voters. But t… https://t.co/T5ANqkW6z0 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.