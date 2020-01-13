Global  

'Parasite' director makes Oscar history

'Parasite' director makes Oscar history

'Parasite' director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho&apos;s dark comedy &quot;Parasite&quot; has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director.

Olivia Chan reports.
‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho on Making Oscar History

The filmmaker reflects on the rise of Korean cinema, balancing the physical with the cerebral and the...
'Parasite' makes history with Oscar Nominations

It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy "Parasite" has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

