Jordi Cruyff unveiled as Ecuador's new coach

SHOWS: QUITO, ECUADOR (JANUARY 13, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

PRESIDENT OF THE ECUADOREAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION, FRANCISCO EGAS, PRESENTING THE NEW ECUADOREAN HEAD COACH, JORDI CRUYFF, WHO THEN ENTERS STAGE 2.

EGAS PUTTING PIN ON CRUYFF'S LAPEL 3.

CRUYFF ON STAGE ALONG WITH OTHER MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL TEAM COACHING STAFF AND PLAYERS 4.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ECUADOR HEAD COACH, JORDI CRUYFF, SAYING: "The truth is we're motivated to immediately work with all our energy, with all our passion, and also with all our patience.

We have a super fast adaptation.

We're prepared for the challenge that's coming with difficult games, but that is also the beauty of our job: always finding solutions to problems that may arise." 5.

HEAD COACH OF ECUADOR'S UNDER-23 NATIONAL TEAM, JORGE CELICO, EMBRACING CRUYFF 6.

UNDER-23 NATIONAL TEAM PLAYER SHAKING CRUYFF'S HAND 7.

CRUYFF SHAKING THE HAND OF ECUADOREAN PRESIDENT, LENIN MORENO STORY: Dutch soccer coach and former Barcelona and Manchester United player Jordi Cruyff was unveiled as the new head coach of Ecuador's national team at a news conference in Quito Monday (January 13).

"We have a super fast adaptation.

We're prepared for the challenge that's coming with difficult games," said Cruyff as he shared the stage with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno.

Upon ending his career as a professional player at Valetta in 2010, Cruyff struck out into coaching and saw success as sports director at clubs in Cyprus and Israel.

Cruyff was most recently the manager of Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

The Ecuador national team did not make it out of its first round group at the 2019 Copa America in Brazil leaving with two losses and a tie.

(Production: Cristina Munoz)