Libtards attacks Vince Vaughn for talking to Trump at LSU-Clemson championship game



Recent related videos from verified sources Trump cheered at College Football Championship game U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 3 hours ago Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:51Published 17 hours ago