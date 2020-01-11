Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6 JAN, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'1700 women to be inducted in Corps of Military Police': Army Chief Gen Naravane [Video]'1700 women to be inducted in Corps of Military Police': Army Chief Gen Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane addressed a gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day in New Delhi. General Naravane informed that total 1700 women will be inducted in Corps of Military Police.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:19Published

General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news [Video]General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news

Army chief General Naravane says forces ready to bring back PoK if Parliament orders, Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat sets to work on 100-day goals, Amit Shah blames Opposition for anarchy, Iran..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.