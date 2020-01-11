Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted
ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6 JAN, 2020
