Army Chief addresses gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans' Day, says 1700 women will be inducted

ARMY CHIEF ADDRESSES GATHERING ON 4TH ARMED FORCES VETERANS' DAY, ARMY CHIEF SAYS 1700 WOMEN WILL BE INDUCTED IN CORPS OF MILITARY POLICE, ARMY CHIEF SAYS TRAINING OF 101 WOMEN HAS ALREADY BEGUN FROM 6 JAN, 2020



Recent related videos from verified sources '1700 women to be inducted in Corps of Military Police': Army Chief Gen Naravane Army Chief General MM Naravane addressed a gathering on 4th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day in New Delhi. General Naravane informed that total 1700 women will be inducted in Corps of Military Police. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:19Published 10 hours ago General Naravane: Army ready to bring PoK into India if Parliament orders| OneIndia news Army chief General Naravane says forces ready to bring back PoK if Parliament orders, Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat sets to work on 100-day goals, Amit Shah blames Opposition for anarchy, Iran.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:04Published 4 days ago