Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed

UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed

The 13.7-tonne bell has been largely silent since 2017 while renovation works are carried out on the Elizabeth Tower which houses it, sounding only for important events such as New Year's Eve celebrations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UK to leave the EU with a bong - but cash needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (January 14) the government was considering a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben, currently silenced for renovation, to ring out the moment Britain is due to leave the European Union.

Johnson said one of the main problems was that it would cost 500,000 pounds ($648,550) to allow Big Ben to sound at 2300 GMT on Jan.

31, the moment Brexit is officially due to take place, but were looking at whether people could donate cash to pay for it.

A group of pro-Brexit members of parliament have spearheaded a campaign to chime Britain out of the EU, sounding the death knell for almost half a century of integration with the bloc.

But an attempt to have it enshrined in law that Big Ben would chime for Brexit failed last week.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wible1

William Bruce Faint RT @neilgraysnp: The obsession with Big Ben chiming for Brexit really highlights the shallowness of the Vote Leave campaign. Big Ben to bon… 3 minutes ago

Smak1884

ruShaw RT @IsabelOakeshott: Big Ben must bong when we leave the EU. Let's crowd fund this thing? If 120,000 or so Brexiteers give just £1 each the… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.