British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (January 14) the government was considering a crowdfunding campaign to allow Big Ben, currently silenced for renovation, to ring out the moment Britain is due to leave the European Union.

Johnson said one of the main problems was that it would cost 500,000 pounds ($648,550) to allow Big Ben to sound at 2300 GMT on Jan.

31, the moment Brexit is officially due to take place, but were looking at whether people could donate cash to pay for it.

A group of pro-Brexit members of parliament have spearheaded a campaign to chime Britain out of the EU, sounding the death knell for almost half a century of integration with the bloc.

But an attempt to have it enshrined in law that Big Ben would chime for Brexit failed last week.