Dating a top Senator is a ‘big commitment’ for Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson's life has been turned upside down now she's dating a top U.S. Senator and former presidential hopeful.



Recent related videos from verified sources BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace BRIARPATCH Trailer - Faces Of Saint Disgrace Plot synopsis: Briarpatch follows Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her sister is.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 01:00Published on December 13, 2019 U.S. Senator Kamala Harris Is Ending Her Presidential Bid First-term U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California is ending her presidential bid. Harris is a rising Democratic Party star and outspoken critic of Republican President Donald Trump. Harris has made.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published on December 3, 2019