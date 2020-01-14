Weather improves in Indian Kashmir following lethal blizzards

Bright weather was seen in the north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on January 14, after combined rains and snowfall had caused lethal avalanches over the previous two days.

Footage from Srinagar, the capital of the state, shows roads thawing while traffic passes by, and boats being able to row through broken ice on canals in the city.

This followed severe weather conditions that left at least 8 dead on January 13 due to avalanches caused across the state by the heavy snow.