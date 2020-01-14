Global  

Greenpeace: Cutting tax to save Flybe ‘shockingly bad’ idea

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:54s
According to reports the government is considering cutting passenger duty on all domestic flights in a bid to save regional airline Flybe from collapse.

But Doug Parr, the chief scientist for Greenpeace UK, described a “tax cut right across the board for the aviation industry” as a “shockingly bad way to go about this”.

Report by Blairm.

0
