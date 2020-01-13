Global  

Volunteers help relief effort for residents evacuated after Taal Volcano eruption

Volunteers help with relief efforts for locals that have been evacuated after Taal Volcano in Batangas, Philippines, suddenly erupted on Sunday (January 12).

Footage shows a group of teachers in nearby Tanauan City repacking donations into recycled plastic bags to give out to evacuation centers this morning (January 14).

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated after Taal began spewing hot clouds of ash more than a mile high.

Teacher Jeron Tanglaw said that they take alternate shifts to let others rest without stopping the repacking of goods.

He said: "We need more volunteers and donations.

As far as we've seen in evacuation centers, there is a shortage of supply to sustain the needs of every family affected." The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has issued an Alert Level 4 which means that a hazardous eruption is possible within days.
